Get The Most From Your SEO Efforts

Search engine optimization may seem confusing but if you are trying to run a business online, it is crucial that you understand this important tool. Your site can be optimized to increase your traffic and search rankings with the proper knowledge and tools.

Although there are many search engines out there, you should focus on the big three and leave the rest alone, to start. Google, Yahoo and Bing are the big boys on the block, with Google controlling the lion's share of the market. So when optimizing your site, stick to the types of things a search engine like Google appreciates. There's no sense in optimizing for Ask or MSN, when there's really no money there.

Create a great resource section to attract visitors and search engines to your site. A well-planned resource section makes your site look professional. It also gives you the appearance of being in a position of authority regarding your chosen subject matter. Keeping the resources updated and uncluttered is also important.

Bold important keywords. Don't overdo it, but keep in mind that search engines crawl the code on your site and pay attention to words that you emphasize. The engines then consider those words in your ranking. Bold words that are important and you'll guide the search engines right to the words you want them to see.

One interesting way to implement a 301 redirect is to use a link shortening site such as Bit.ly. The benefit of using a site such as Bit.ly is that it shortens the link, and your site is provided with the click credit for the link, rather than Bit.ly receiving the credit itself.

To make your content online more visible, post new information during off-peak hours. This means that if other bloggers or website owners are all posting their new stuff in the morning and evenings after work, then you should aim for the afternoons. Posting at these times will mean there is less competition for peoples attention and a greater chance they will see your stuff.

Learn how to promote using social media. Simply posting links to your company website is not advertising - it is spam. Providing content as a reason to visit your website is much more effective, and it also allows consumers to feel as though you are interested in their personal wants and needs.

Search engines hate frames, so if you need to use them make sure to include a noframes tag and to create a full version of your site for the noframes client. If the search engines spiders can't read your site then you are never going to move anywhere in the ranks. Creating a noframes site will ensure that you can even be indexed in the search engine.

When you are optimizing your site, don't forget that there is more than one search engine out there. Don't focus your attention so much on Google that you don't think about the others. Yes, Google is the most popular one, and what works for it will generally help you with all of them, but there are different strategies that can help you out with some of the other search engines.

You should make sure that the content on your site is readable rather than stuffed full of keywords. Many people do not understand how search engines work and just want to be able to get the information they need in a quick manner. If you keyword stuff your site, it could make it difficult to read and thus put a damper on the amount of traffic you get.

In descriptions of images, mention that it is an image. People often search for keywords plus the word picture or image. Let search engines know that your site provides images related to the search term. Search engines have a harder time indexing images, so the more information provided, the more likely you are to be included in the search results.

If site protocol allows, include one link inside the body of the article that leads to information on your site. Scammers steal articles and often post them without making any changes. With a link leading to you placed inside the article, even stolen articles can be of benefit to you.

With the massive flood of internet marketers over recent years, search engines are now becoming more selective than ever. If you flood your content with links or even if you post a link that doesn't blend with the context of the content, the search engine may refuse to pull it up. You could even be punished as a result.

Learn about what search engine optimization is. If you are attempting to increase the visibility of your website by yourself, you need to do as much research about SEO as possible. There are excellent resources on the internet, and several books have been written about the subject as well. The more you know, the better you will do.

Double check that your page code doesn't have any links in it that spiders may see while your audience can't. Old code that may be commented out or invisible on the page could still contain links to pages that don't exist, or that you don't want spidered. Just do a quick visual search to ensure that all the links contained there are valid.

You will want to make sure to add captions with any images that you put on your site. The captions should be keyword rich so that the spiders will be able to locate them when they are searching your site. The keywords can be used within phrases or by themselves.

As you can see, search engine optimization is not rocket science. It is actually a very logical process. By following the suggestions in this article, you can optimize your website effectively so that your website will have a better chance of ranking higher. Remember, this does take time, but if you are diligent in applying what you have learned, you will see positive results.