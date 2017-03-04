Turn Likes Into Profits With Facebook Marketing

What is marketing on Facebook all about? What sort of opportunities are available there? What can one expect to gain once a campaign is complete? The truth is that the sky is the limit, and only your knowledge will hold you back. Read this article to learn all you can before you begin.

Use Facebook Insights to improve your social media marketing campaign. Check Facebook Insights to find out which updates are the most popular. If possible, share more similar updates. If you notice your subscribers are losing interest in your Facebook campaign, make an effort to create more interesting content for your campaign.

Keep your page creative and different from other pages. Adding great photos and unique color combinations really helps. The sorts of people who like Facebook are sure to appreciate this type of page rather than a plain one.

Your Facebook page needs to stand out from the rest when you are using it to promote the products of services of your business. Put up neat visuals or add some color. You can attract more followers with an attractive page.

Think of Facebook as a dialogue. A lot of people when they begin Facebook marketing, talk AT their audience. You need to talk WITH your audience. Feel like you are having a conversation with them, not like you are announcing things to them. Remember, Facebook is a social medium. You need to be social.

Do not leave any sections of your Facebook page blank if you are looking to market your business. Many people neglect to put all of their info and this can cost a lot in the long run. If people cannot find the information they need on your business, they may look for somewhere else to get what they need.

Never, ever, EVER pay for Facebook fans! Facebook can tell if your fans are engaged in your page or not, and the more fans you have who don't check out your page, the worse your EdgeRank will be. You want fans who really are interested in your products, so let them come naturally.

Create customized tabs to highlight information on your Facebook page. This way you can clearly separate promotions, coupons, freebies and other things that you would like to highlight about your business without having them get lost in your wall posts. When the contest or promotion is over, you simply remove that tab from your Facebook page.

Talk to your audience on your Facebook business page. If someone is taking time to write something on your Wall, you should answer them. It's similar to someone calling your business. On the phone, you would talk to them and answer their questions to make a good impression. This concept is the same with email and web form submissions. It needs to be the same with your Facebook page.

Facebook's introduction of their Timeline format is altering strategies for many business marketers. Timeline allows for the posting of larger photos that are more likely to grab reader interest. Successful marketers are posting these larger pictures, coupled with a targeted call to action. This can run the gamut from downloading coupons to encouraging product users to upload their own pictures of your product in action.

Remember to post on your Facebook page. When a business sets up a Facebook account, they will often release a flurry of posts, and then nothing for months. For this type of marketing to be successful, you need to post in a strategic manner. You do not need to post 15 times a day, but a few times a week is a great idea.

Take advantage of the feature on Facebook that allows you to schedule your posts. It is important that you update regularly to keep up interest in your company. However, you might not have time to sit down each day and write a post. That is where scheduling comes in handy. You can take an hour or two one day to knock out a bunch of posts, and then schedule them throughout the upcoming week.

Use Facebook to show your expertise your field. Facebook lets you prove yourself to be a leader within your niche. Try finding opportunities to answer some questions and posting relevant comments to your field. This will introduce your brand to many new people along the way, meaning more potential fans!

Make your Facebook page consistent with your other media. As with any kind of marketing, individual efforts rarely pay off. Try to integrate your marketing as much as you can. Try to make the look and feel, messaging, etc. consistent across all platforms that you use. For instance, your email newsletters, Twitter feed, website, and Facebook page should all be similar to each other. This can boost the success of your campaign.

Always respond to posts made to your Facebook page. When somebody takes the time to comment or ask a question, you owe it to them to answer promptly. Also, remember that everyone else will see that you didn't address the comment and may think you don't respond to customer's needs as you should!

Run a contest every now and then to see who can get the most likes for your page. Offer to run a discount or a drawing for a free item when your goal number of likes is reached. This should boost your numbers and subscribers. It should catch the attention of people who haven't checked your page before as well. They see the Likes on their friend's pages and their interest is peaked.

Check out small business forums to help you craft your Facebook ads. If you have no experience with crafting an ad, before you pay for your Facebook advertising, get someone else to help you put your ad together. That way, your money will be better spent and your ad will be more effective.

Now you should see that it's not that difficult to work on a Facebook marketing strategy. It will take a little bit of time and some effort, but it is something that can be done by anyone who puts their mind to it. Use what you have learned here and get the word out about a product or service today!